Robbie Deas hoping Kilmarnock move will aid Scotland aspirations

Robbie Deas is hoping to fulfil his Scotland dreams following his move to Kilmarnock .

The 21-year-old defender joined Killie from Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a two-year deal after considering several options.

Deas, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, has represented Scotland at Under-17, U19 and U21 levels and is hoping to take the next step while at Rugby Park.

He said: “A dream of mine is to represent my country. Kilmarnock gives me a great platform to do well and you never know.

“I was lucky enough to play Under-17s and Under-19s and I had one friendly with the 21s.

“There’s no better feeling than playing for your country, you play against the best of other players from other countries and that’s what you want to do. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do.

“I was lucky enough and when I did, I felt privileged to put on the strip. It was exciting. I just want the taste of it.

“Growing up I’ve always gone to watch the national team so that’s what I want to do.

“You look at (Killie) players of the past who have played for the national team, like Greg Taylor who is now at Celtic, Eamonn Brophy played for Scotland.

“There is a platform here. The gaffer has an exciting thing going here and I am delighted to be part of it.”

After earlier spells in his career on loan at Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic, Deas, who played against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final last season where Caley lost 3-1, feels the time is “right” to be taking the step up into the top flight of Scottish football.

He said: “I feel like I’ve done the right pathway. I feel a lot of boys probably frown upon going out on loan at a young age.

“I was lucky enough to do it. I think I’ve got the right education.

“There is only so much you can learn at youth football, especially at Celtic where you dominate most youth games whereas you go to Cowdenbeath which is proper men’s football which I was needing as a centre-half.

“I loved my time at Cowdenbeath, I was there as an 18-year-old and I learned so much and then made the step up to Alloa and then same again to Inverness.

“I have had three great years at the club and I feel more than ready now to play in the Premiership, step up and make myself known.

“I see the vision the gaffer has got and that is what I want to be part of. It is exciting times at the club.”