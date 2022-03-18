Robbie Neilson: Hearts fully focused on Livingston game not derby double

Robbie Neilson insists Hearts cannot allow attention to stray from Saturday’s game against Livingston to their impending derby double.

The Gorgie side were on Monday night drawn against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in a Scottish Cup semi-final which takes place at Hampden Park on April 16, a week after their league meeting at Tynecastle.

Hearts are in third position in the cinch Premiership – 13 points ahead of the Easter Road side – and boss Neilson wants the focus to remain on the visit of Livi, who sit in fifth place and are aiming for a top-six finish for the third season in succession, while there is also a league game against Ross County to come before the keenly-awaited matches against Hibs.

The former Hearts defender said: “Look, when you play for Hearts you have to win every week, especially when you are playing at Tynecastle.

“No matter if there is an Edinburgh derby in a week’s time, two weeks or six weeks, the focus has always got to be on the next game.

“The players are desperate to be successful, desperate to cement third place and hopefully win the semi and go and win the final – but we have to take care of Livingston on Saturday first.

“It is brilliant to look forward to, two derbies back-to-back further down the line but I keep reiterating, we have to win every game when you play at Hearts and we can’t be distracted by games further down the line and make sure we concentrate on Livingston.

“I expect a very difficult game. We played them in the cup recently, it was 0-0 after 90 minutes and we managed to get through on penalties.

“They’re very hard-working, very organised, a threat up front with a number of players we have to be aware of.

“They have stabilised in the league, they know the players they like to recruit and they recruit well. It’s no surprise to see them where they are at the moment.”