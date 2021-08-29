Robbie Neilson turns attention towards Edinburgh derby

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is already licking his lips in anticipation of the Edinburgh derby after the international break.

The two capital clubs lead the cinch Premiership having 10 points apiece with the Jam Tarts continuing their unbeaten start to the league season thanks to a 2-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hearts had dominated the first half and led at the interval thanks to a Liam Boyce goal.

Jam Tarts keeper Craig Gordon pulled off a string of saves to deny United after the break with Armand Gnuindellet finally sealing the win for the visitors late on.

Now, Neilson cannot wait for the clash with Hibs at Tynecastle on September 12.

The 41-year-old, who was back at Tannadice for the first time since leaving the club last year, said: “I thought we played really well in the first half.

“At 1-0 there’s always a chance they were going to come into the game when they are coming down the slope. I know what it’s like here, I’ve been here as manager, pulling the ball into the net.

“I’m now looking forward to the Hibs game. There will be some atmosphere.

“We are already looking at it. We are ready for it and it will be a great day.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United boss Tam Courts admits the international break has come at exactly the right time for his depleted squad.

The Tangerines were without the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Declan Glass, Louis Appere, Logan Chalmers and Peter Pawlett through a combination of injury and suspension for the Hearts game.

Courts said: “I think the break has come at the right time.

“We have used 26 players but we have also had to go to the well with the same group recently.

“So we are looking to get players back and attack the next part of the league campaign.”

Courts is still waiting for the results of a scan on first-choice keeper Siegrist’s knee but the manager did have good news this week with key midfielder Calum Butcher signing a new deal with the club.

Courts added: “We have had Benji scanned but we hope it’s not as bad as first feared. We are just waiting on clarification.

“Calum has signed a two-year extension and it’s great to have him here in the prime of his career.

“He is such a big influence for us. He’s a dominant figure and a real leader for us.”