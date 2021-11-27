Robbie Stockdale felt Rochdale deserved more from draw with Exerer

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale felt his side were the better team in their 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Exeter and deserved more than a share of the spoils.

Dale largely dominated the first half against the Grecians and were close to taking the lead when Jake Beesley sent a penalty against the post.

They fell behind to a George Ray header after the break but deservedly drew level through Max Taylor’s stunning strike.

“It was a really good performance against a side who were second in the league ahead of the game. Against a side flying high in the league I thought we looked the better team,” said Stockdale.

“The conditions were really tough but I thought we were excellent, It was never going to be pretty, with swirling winds and the freezing cold. But it was a game full of effort and endeavour with bits of quality and on another day I felt we shaded it and deserved to win.

“It was two good teams battling it out. I’m sure Matt (Taylor) would say he’s disappointed not to steal it at the end, but I’m disappointed we’ve not taken more of our chances.”

The home side were dominant in the opening half with the wind in their favour and had a gilt-edged chance on the half hour when Conor Grant was fouled by Josh Key.

Beesley’s spot kick sent Adam Smith the wrong way but struck the woodwork, while Dale saw other efforts from Aaron Morley, Grant and Josh Andrews all kept out by the busy Exeter backline.

The visitors improved after the interval, helped by having the strong wind at their back, and edged ahead on 59 minutes when Ray met Matt Jay’s cross and headed past Jay Lynch.

Taylor struck home from 25 yards ten minutes later after being teed up by Morley.

Both teams had chances to snatch three points late on – Andrew firing against the post for Dale while Lynch denied Padraig Amond at the other end.

“It was a difficult day, I think Rochdale are a good attacking side but I don’t think either team were able to implement their best football due to the conditions,” said Exeter boss Taylor.

“We didn’t have that brightness in our bodies in the first half, but I felt we did after the break. There was a lot more intent, a lot more purpose in our play, we were more front foot.

“They are a good entertaining team.

“We got ahead with a good goal but we couldn’t quite hang on to that.

“We had the better chances towards the end and their goalkeeper has made a good save to keep Padraig out.

“The game lacked quality, but that was only down to the conditions.”