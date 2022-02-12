Robbie Stockdale hails Rochdale fight after comeback draw with Harrogate

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was delighted with his struggling side’s grit and determination as they wiped out a two-goal deficit to pick up what could be a priceless point in their battle to avoid relegation in a 3-3 draw with Harrogate.

The hosts, with only one league win since the end of October and just five points clear of the relegation places, looked down and out when Harrogate went 3-1 ahead shortly after half-time.

They refused to throw in the towel and hit back with goals from substitute Abraham Odoh and an 87th-minute leveller from Tahvon Campbell on his home debut.

“I am not deluded and know the position we are in. It would have been easy to lose today and easy for the players to go under,” he said.

“We showed character to come back from 3-1 down. I accept it was not pretty, but we dug it out to get a point which was a positive.

“The players showed good courage when it would have been easy for them to go under which was also a positive.

“It is weird as I should be ecstatic with a 3-3 draw, but when I looked at it, it is a missed opportunity.”

Harrogate, who had been early season promotion candidates before sliding to mid-table, went ahead in the third minute through a stunning strike from Alex Pattison.

Left-back Max Clark equalised with his first goal for Rochdale, a bizarre effort which went in after striking the inside of both posts.

Pattison struck with a penalty to regain the lead for Harrogate after he had been tripped by Liam Kelly.

Harrogate looked to be in total command when Jack Diamond fired them 3-1 ahead within two minutes of the restart with his ninth goal of the season.

Half-time substitute Abraham Odoh reduced the deficit just after the hour and home fans were jubilant when Campbell, signed in January from National League side Woking, opened his account in his fourth game to make it 3-3 with a terrific finish.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver took positives from the game, explaining: “It is only our second season in the league, and we are still a work in progress and learning at this level.

“I am still absorbing everything in the game which was like a basketball match. We built a good 3-1 lead and could have scored five or six goals.

“I was disappointed with the two late goals we conceded and we need to cut out the blunders, but the lads are giving their all.”