Robbie Stockdale salutes second-half Rochdale fightback

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale hailed his side’s response to a “shocking” first half as Eoghan O’Connell’s superb 94th-minute strike snatched a 2-1 win over Hartlepool that secured their Football League status.

O’Connell’s last-gasp winner completed a second-half comeback for Dale, who had trailed to an early Bryn Morris strike.

“They say that no two halves of football are the same, well that was evident today,” said Stockdale.

“I thought we were shocking in the first half, really poor. I didn’t enjoy us one little bit and the players were reminded at half-time what I expect.

“Tactically maybe I got it slightly wrong in the first half, but that doesn’t stop desire, running, competing and passing the ball to each other.

“Words were said and fair credit to the players, they took everything on board, we were a really good version of ourselves in the second half and probably deserved to win the game.

“It took a fantastic strike from our captain in time added on to win it, and there’s not many better ways to win a football game than that.”

The visitors started well, grabbing a ninth-minute lead when Joe White’s cross was volleyed home by Morris.

Matt Done came close to equalising when his improvised lofted effort hit the crossbar, but Hartlepool were good value for their half-time lead.

Rochdale improved after the break and deservedly levelled after 61 minutes, Jimmy Keohane turning in Max Clark’s low cross at the back post.

Four minutes later Clark turned in Paul Downing’s header but was ruled offside.

But Dale sealed the win in style when O’Connell collected the ball deep inside his own half and raced forward before unleashing a stunning 25-yard finish.

Hartlepool assistant Michael Nelson had no complaints about the result and was disappointed with his side’s second-half showing.

“We were good in the first half, we kept the ball and at times looked dangerous,” he said.

“We knew they would come out second half and press us high and try to keep us in and we didn’t really weather that.

“We needed to change it up and possibly play for a bit more territory. We invited the press at times and ultimately got punished for it.

“They were bang on top in the second half and they deserved to get back into the game – we just didn’t do what we’d done in the first half.

“When we did turn the ball over in the first half we kept it for longer periods, made four or five passes.

“In the second half when we turned the ball over we generally gave it straight back to them and they were able to build another attack and it was almost like waves of attack and phases of play against us.”