26 April 2022

Roberto Firmino set to miss Champions League first leg

By NewsChain Sport
26 April 2022

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will not be fit for the Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Villarreal.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a foot injury and, while he is running outside in training, he is not likely to be ready.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has no other injury concerns but could bring in centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Luis Diaz as they were only substitutes for Sunday’s Merseyside derby win.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Minamino.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ed Sheeran, corgi puppets and giant Queen creations to star in Platinum Jubilee pageant

news

Four victims of Bermondsey stabbing horror officially identified

news

Roger Federer set to return to tennis again in September following injury

tennis