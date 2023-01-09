09 January 2023

Roberto Martinez back in work after taking over as Portugal boss

By NewsChain Sport
09 January 2023

Portugal have announced the appointment of Roberto Martinez as new national team manager.

Former Belgium boss Martinez succeeds Fernando Santos, who left the role after eight years in charge after the World Cup last month.

Martinez, previously manager at Everton and Wigan, was himself available after his spell with Belgium ended following the recent tournament in Qatar.

A tweet from the Portuguese Football Federation read: “A new leader at the service of Portugal – welcome Mr Roberto Martinez.”

