Robin Propper looking forward to Rangers returning to Ibrox

Rangers defender Robin Propper is relishing the prospect of at last making his Ibrox debut when Dundee visit on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Dutch centre-back was signed from FC Twente in August and has made five appearance for Philippe Clement’s side but none so far in Govan.

A delayed refurbishment of the Copland Stand means the Gers have had to play home games at Hampden Park.

After beating Dundee United 1-0 on Sunday to leapfrog Jim Goodwin’s side into third place in the William Hill Premiership – five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen – Rangers begin preparing for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee in their historic home, where most of the stadium will be open.

Propper believes the return to Ibrox can have a positive impact on the season.

He said: “It was nice on Sunday to see how many fans were cheering for us.

“I’ve never experienced that before in Holland at an away stadium with so many fans.

“If we can do that at a game at Ibrox together, that would be really special.

“I think that’s going to make a big difference for us.

“I’m looking forward to stepping out there a lot. That’s one of the reasons you come to Rangers – to be part of that with the fans in the stadium. I’m really glad it’s now going to happen.

“I hope we can improve and do a lot of good things there.”

Propper admitted that the Light Blues had to “bounce back” from the damaging 3-0 defeat by Celtic before the international break.

Tom Lawrence opened the scoring on Tayside after seven minutes and the Light Blues should have added to that lead before the end of the hard-fought 90 minutes which offered plenty of positives for Clement.

He said: “It was a disappointment two weeks ago but then you move on. You talk about those games, you learn from it, and improve over the coming weeks.

“You have to win the first match (afterwards), which we did today.

“It was important that we show the fans what we can do and I think we did it, especially in the first half.

“I think we started really well and played some really good football.

“We had some chances and the goal from Tom, it was really good to see his quality. After that, we had a lot of chances to make it 2-0.

“In the end, if you don’t score the second goal it’s going to be more difficult, especially in the second half when they put on more strikers.

“I think we did really well in defence. We didn’t have many chances against us and, in the end, the 1-0 was how it was supposed to be to get the win.”