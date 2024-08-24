Rochdale and Forest Green fight out stalemate
Rochdale and Forest Green fought out a 0-0 National League draw at the Crown Oil Arena following midweek defeats.
Both sides were looking for a winning formula after Rochdale lost 1-0 to York on Tuesday, and Forest Green went down by the same score against Barnet.
But it proved an encounter of few clear-cut chances, although Forest Green had more shots on goal and collected eight corners to Rochdale’s five.
It proved a frustrating afternoon for both teams although Ben Tozer’s long throws for Rovers caused the Rochdale defence some nervous moments and Liam Sercombe forced a good save from Luke McNicholas from one of them.
They return to action on Monday when Rochdale make the long trip to Yeovil and Forest Green entertain Altrincham.
