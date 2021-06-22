Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell signs fresh one-year deal

Eoghan O’Connell has extended his stay at Rochdale for another season
By NewsChain Sport
20:31pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell has signed a fresh one-year deal at the club.

The 25-year-old former Celtic defender has made 81 appearances in two seasons at the Crown Oil Arena.

O’Connell told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to get the deal done. It has been ongoing for a while so I’m glad it’s all done now and I’m very happy to be back.

“I’ve had two years here and I’m happy and settled, as is my family. The relationship I have with the manager is well documented so it’s a huge thing for me to get the chance to play for him again.

“I’m delighted to have signed and I’m looking forward to getting going again.”

