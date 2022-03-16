Rochdale charged with alleged breaches of EFL regulations

Rochdale have been charged with alleged breaches of English Football League regulations.

The charge follows an investigation into the acquisition of shares in the club by Morton House in July 2021.

The EFL has also charged “a number of other individuals” in the investigation, having determined there is now “sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct”.

In a club statement Rochdale said they had “fully co-operated with the EFL” and would consider their legal position.

It was alleged that Morton House acquired shares without EFL approval through the owners’ and directors’ test and in August 2021 then withdrew from the EFL’s approval process and decided to sell their shares.

Rochdale claimed in September 2021 there had been “no contact” between the club and Morton House but would assist the EFL in their investigation.

Rochdale said in a statement on Wednesday: “The club has fully co-operated with the EFL at every stage of their investigation and will continue to do so, having already provided the EFL with a considerable volume of their evidence.

“The club will now consider its legal position with regards to the charges. No further comment will be made at this moment in time.”

The statement from the EFL said: “Following the conclusion of an investigation into the acquisition of shares in Rochdale AFC by Morton House, the EFL has charged the club and a number of other individuals with alleged breaches of EFL regulations.

“The EFL has been considering whether the club, any official, any relevant person(s) and/or any other persons involved complied with the requirements of the regulations in respect of the acquisition of shares in the club in July 2021.

“Having comprehensively reviewed the relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct.

“The multiple matters will now be referred to an independent disciplinary commission and due to them being subject to ongoing proceedings, the EFL will not be making any further comment.”