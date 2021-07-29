Rochdale complete deal for Sam Graham
Rochdale have signed defender Sam Graham from Sheffield United.
The 20 year-old has signed a two-year deal after joining on a free transfer.
Graham played for the Blades’ youth team before signing a professional contract in 2017 and has since had loan spells at Halifax, Oldham, Notts County and Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale told the club website: “I’m really pleased to get Sam on a permanent basis.
“His physical attributes are outstanding and he’ll add pace and power to our team. He’s technically good with the ball but we’ll also improve him on that aspect.
“He still had a year left at Sheffield United and he easily could have waited, but it says a lot about the player that he wants to come and play. I must thank Sheffield United for allowing us to do the deal.”