Rochdale complete deal for Sam Graham

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale, pictured, has signed Sam Graham on a free transfer (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:22pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rochdale have signed defender Sam Graham from Sheffield United.

The 20 year-old has signed a two-year deal after joining on a free transfer.

Graham played for the Blades’ youth team before signing a professional contract in 2017 and has since had loan spells at Halifax, Oldham, Notts County and Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale told the club website: “I’m really pleased to get Sam on a permanent basis.

“His physical attributes are outstanding and he’ll add pace and power to our team. He’s technically good with the ball but we’ll also improve him on that aspect.

“He still had a year left at Sheffield United and he easily could have waited, but it says a lot about the player that he wants to come and play. I must thank Sheffield United for allowing us to do the deal.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rochdale

PA