Rochdale could bring back Aidan White for home match with Harrogate
Rochdale defender Aidan White could be back in contention for Saturday’s home game against Harrogate.
The former Leeds left-back edged closer to first-team action after recovering from an ankle injury by playing over 70 minutes for the reserves in midweek.
Boss Jim Bentley must decide whether to include White in his plans or to choose from an unchanged squad.
Striker Tahvon Campbell and Liam Kelly both remain unavailable due to respective foot injuries.
Harrogate will be without suspended defender Joe Mattock as they chase just their second league win on the road this season.
Left-back Mattock was sent off for two yellow-card offences in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Hartlepool.
Boss Simon Weaver has no new injury concerns but is still without half a dozen first-team players.
Defender Will Smith, forward Dior Angus, winger Max Wright, plus midfielders Matty Daly, Stephen Dooley and Alex Pattison are all still out.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox