31 August 2024

Rochdale maintain early season momentum with home defeat of Woking

By NewsChain Sport
31 August 2024

Rochdale’s impressive early-season form continued as they beat Woking 3-0 in the Vanarama National League.

After a strong start Dale went ahead after only six minutes when Kairo Mitchell turned home a cross from close range.

The pressure continued but it took until the hour for a second goal to come, Aaron Henry making the wait worth while with a curler from 25 yards.

Mitchell completed the win with his second, firing in at the near post with two minutes remaining.

