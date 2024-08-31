Rochdale maintain early season momentum with home defeat of Woking
Rochdale’s impressive early-season form continued as they beat Woking 3-0 in the Vanarama National League.
After a strong start Dale went ahead after only six minutes when Kairo Mitchell turned home a cross from close range.
The pressure continued but it took until the hour for a second goal to come, Aaron Henry making the wait worth while with a curler from 25 yards.
Mitchell completed the win with his second, firing in at the near post with two minutes remaining.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox