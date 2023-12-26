26 December 2023

Rochdale return to winning ways with victory against Fylde

26 December 2023

Rochdale moved within a point of the National League play-off places thanks to a 2-0 win which sent struggling Fylde bottom of the table.

Ian Henderson put Dale on course for a first victory in four league matches by lifting the ball over visiting goalkeeper Theo Richardson just before the break.

Rochdale keeper Louie Moulden produced fine saves to prevent a second-half equaliser, denying substitute Danny Ormerod and then Jon Ustabasi.

Fylde captain Harry Davis also went close with a header before Dale substitute Kwaku Oduroh put the result beyond doubt with a breakaway goal five minutes into added time.

