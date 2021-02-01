Rochdale sign Conor Grant from Sheffield Wednesday
19:57pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Rochdale have announced the signing of Conor Grant from Sheffield Wednesday on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 19-year-old midfielder made his Owls debut as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup win at Dale in September last year.
“I’m excited to get going,” Grant told Rochdale’s official website. “My agent said to me a couple of weeks ago that Sheffield Wednesday were talking about a loan, but the gaffer here wanted a permanent deal, which I was all for.
“I’m really looking forward to working with him. I think I can develop a lot here, to be honest. I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully kick on.”