Rochdale striker Fabio Tavares sent to Coventry

Mark Robins
Mark Robins (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:35pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Coventry have completed the signing of Rochdale striker Fabio Tavares for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will initially link up with the Sky Blues’ development squad.

Boss Mark Robins told his club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to sign Fabio and welcome him to the club.

“He is a pacey, attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes and has already impressed at first-team level for Rochdale.

“He is a very exciting prospect who we look forward to working with and helping him to continue his development.”

