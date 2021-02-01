Rochdale striker Fabio Tavares sent to Coventry
18:35pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Coventry have completed the signing of Rochdale striker Fabio Tavares for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will initially link up with the Sky Blues’ development squad.
Boss Mark Robins told his club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to sign Fabio and welcome him to the club.
“He is a pacey, attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes and has already impressed at first-team level for Rochdale.
“He is a very exciting prospect who we look forward to working with and helping him to continue his development.”