28 October 2023

Rochdale survive late onslaught to claim National League win at Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2023

Rochdale survived a late onslaught to claim a 3-2 National League victory at Hartlepool – their first win in seven games.

They opened the scoring after two minutes when a ball over the top from goalkeeper Louie Moulden picked out Cian Hayes and he finished neatly past Joel Dixon.

The visitors’ second goal was as simple as the first with a ball forward flicked on by the head of Kairo Mitchell to Jimmy Keohane and he slotted home.

Dale added a third when Ryan East lashed in from outside the area but there was still time for Nicky Featherstone to pull a goal back for Hartlepool before the break.

The goal gave Pools renewed hope of salvaging something and after Mani Dieseruvwe made it 3-2 with an 83rd-minute header, Christopher Wreh brought a decent save from Moulden and Dieseruvwe kicked the air from two yards with the goal gaping.

