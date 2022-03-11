11 March 2022

Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle against Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2022

Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle as they take on Northampton on Saturday.

Defender McDonald has not featured since the start of February with a calf issue while forward Dickenson has been nursing a knee injury but both have since returned to full training.

Attacker Gime Toure and defender Kelvin Mellor both remain sidelined but are nearing returns.

Joel Senior remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Striker Chanka Zimba could feature for Northampton as they prepare to travel to Cumbria.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute for Town’s 3-2 win over Tranmere last week after missing over a month of action and could return to action this time around.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby has recently returned to action following injury and will be hoping to start once again.

Striker Josh Eppiah is ruled out with a calf injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Polish tech entrepreneur aims to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotel

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news