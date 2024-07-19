Rodri and Alvaro Morata face UEFA investigation over Gibraltar chant

Rodri and Alvaro Morata could face disciplinary action from UEFA over a chant about Gibraltar during an event to celebrate Spain’s Euro 2024 success earlier this week.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was voted the player of the tournament, and striker Morata, whose move to AC Milan from Atletico Madrid was confirmed on Friday, sang “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a public celebration in Madrid on Monday.

Their actions led to the Gibraltar Football Association issuing a formal complaint to UEFA, who confirmed on Friday that the matter is now being investigated.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary Inspector is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the players Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante and Alvaro Morata in the context of conduct that occurred during the public presentation of the Euro 2024 trophy in Madrid on July 15, 2024,” a UEFA statement said.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

Article 11 (c) of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations says anyone “who uses sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature” will be in breach of its rules concerning conduct.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory but is the subject of a territorial claim by Spain.

The GFA said in its statement: “The conduct in question is deeply offensive to Gibraltarians, who have repeatedly exercised their democratic rights to remain a British Overseas Territory.

“While Gibraltar has a border with Spain, and values its close co-operative relationship with Spain and the Spanish people, it is and remains a British Overseas Territory.

“The conduct is also deeply offensive to the Gibraltar FA since it implies we should not exist as an independent national member association of UEFA.”

Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin last Sunday night.