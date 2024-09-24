Rodri set for spell out as Manchester City wait for ‘decision of the doctors’

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will be out for a “little while” with a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The Premier League champions, however, are still waiting to learn the full extent of the problem which saw the influential Spain international limp out of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

There have been reports that Rodri is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines but a clear prognosis is yet to be established.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Watford, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors, exactly what he has.

“When we know it, the club or myself, or the spokesman of the club will announce it.”

When asked if he expected Rodri to be out for a “little while”, Guardiola replied: “Yes.”

Any prolonged absence would be a severe blow to City’s hopes of winning the title for a record fifth season in succession.

Guardiola’s side have not lost any of the last 48 Premier League games in which he has featured.

His only defeat last term in any competition was the FA Cup final loss to Manchester United in May.

When we know it the club or myself will announce it

He bounced back from that setback to play a key part in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024 and is one of the leading contenders to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Rodri had endured a frustrating start to the current campaign, however, missing City’s first four games, including the Community Shield, with a hamstring injury. The Arsenal clash at the Etihad Stadium had been his first start.

He was forced off after twisting his knee and going down following minor contact with Thomas Partey and has since travelled to Barcelona to be assessed.

Rodri joined City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid and has made 260 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to four league titles as well as the Champions League in 2023.