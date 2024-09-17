Rodri warns players are ‘close’ to going on strike over increase in fixtures

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has raised the prospect of a players strike over increasing fixture congestion.

City face a busy season ahead as they compete in the new-look Champions League and an expanded Club World Cup next summer.

A number of players – including City defender Manuel Akanji and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker – have expressed concern about the additional workload facing players in recent days.

Yes, I think we are close to that (striking). If it keeps this way we will have no other option

Euro 2024 winner Rodri, one of the leading contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, agrees the issue is a major concern.

Asked if players could ever strike, the Spain international said: “Yes, I think we are close to that. If it keeps this way we will have no other option. It is something that worries us.”

City begin their latest European campaign as Inter Milan visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

It will be their first taste of the new league phase – a 36-team competition in which all teams will play eight unique fixtures.

That is an increase of two on the old group stage, while teams finishing in positions nine to 24 will play an additional two-legged play-off tie.

Rodri said: “In my experience, 40-50 (games per season) is the amount a player can perform at highest level. After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the highest level.

“This year we can go to 70, maybe 80. In my humble opinion it is too much. Someone has to take care of ourselves.

“When I am not tired I perform better and if the people want to see better football, we need to rest.”