Rodrigo scores twice as Leeds ease to victory at Burnley

Rodrigo celebrates his first goal in Leeds' victory over Burnley
Rodrigo celebrates his first goal in Leeds' victory over Burnley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:31pm, Sat 15 May 2021
Leeds swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League

After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished the Clarets after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.

The result gave Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa before Dean Smith’s side head to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in their 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham.

Southampton v Fulham – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium (PA Wire)

The 21-year-old came off the bench to net Saints’ second, while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho, his maiden goal for the Cottagers.

Che Adams scored a first-half opener for Saints, while substitute Theo Walcott restored their two-goal advantage with a clinical finish eight minutes from time.

