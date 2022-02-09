09 February 2022

Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao return for Wolves’ clash with Arsenal

By NewsChain Sport
09 February 2022

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage will welcome Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao back to the squad for Thursday night’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Defender Saiss has returned to training following his trip to the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, while winger Trincao has recovered from Covid-19 and both are available.

Lage will make late checks on wing-back Jonny (knee) as he closes in on a return and forward Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), but winger Pedro Neto (knee) and defenders Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) are still out.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns after a break of 18 days allowed Mikel Arteta to get the majority of his players back fit.

Full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is the only doubt while midfielder Mohamed Elneny may be rested having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are also back in contention having both served the last game of their respective suspensions in the goalless draw with Burnley.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Toti, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Jonny, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Podence, Silva, Jimenez, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man who murdered fiancee found guilty of killing his wife six years earlier

news

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has cats seized by RSPCA as club fines him maximum £250,000

news

Backlash against West Ham’s Kurt Zouma mounts as club defends decision to play him after cat-kicking horror

news