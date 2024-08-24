Romaine Mundle’s goal beats Burnley and takes Sunderland top of Championship

Sunderland stopped free-scoring Burnley in their tracks at the Stadium of Light by making it three wins from three in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite agreeing to sell winger Jack Clarke to Ipswich, the Black Cats secured maximum points through a goal from his replacement on the wing, Romaine Mundle.

The 21-year-old has been waiting for his big chance since arriving from Standard Liege in February, and he impressed a crowd of more than 40,000 with a display that included a wonderful 26th minute finish.

That proved the difference as Sunderland, who have won all three league games with clean sheets under new head coach Regis Le Bris, frustrated Burnley.

Scott Parker, who took over the Clarets in the summer, could not find a way to continue their own blistering start which had seen them score nine goals from their opening two victories.

Sunderland held on despite having captain Dan Neil, who had already been booked for dissent, dismissed with five minutes to go for bringing down Zeki Amdouni.

The absence of Clarke, ahead of a £15million-plus move to the Premier League, was a worry for the hosts but Mundle impressed from the first whistle down the left.

His lovely low early cross into the area was perfect for Chris Rigg, whose first time effort rolled wide from 14 yards.

Burnley struggled to make any kind of impression in the Sunderland half and the home side got their rewards midway through the opening period.

Mundle’s run and cross was initially volleyed back across goal by Patrick Roberts. Despite claims for offside, the ball ended up back at Mundle’s feet and he cleverly created space before firing low inside the far corner.

Burnley made slightly more of an impact going forward in the closing stages of the half, although Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal was not needed to make a save.

Striker Lyle Foster went closest when he headed Vitinho’s cross wide at the back post when he should have done better.

Sunderland started the second half stronger too. Neither goalkeeper was seriously tested until the game sparked back into life when Mundle’s attempt to lob Trafford from 40 yards was wayward.

As the minutes ticked by, Burnley pushed in search of an equaliser but still struggled to threaten Patterson. Frustrations were summed up by Andreas Hountondji’s effort from 25 yards trickling well wide.

And when Trafford was on hand to parry away Dennis Cirkin’s drive soon after, Sunderland fans started to sense victory was on the cards.

There were further chances for Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda, with the latter flicking an effort into the hands of the goalkeeper.

When Neil was shown his second caution for tripping Amdouni with five minutes remaining, Burnley tried to salvage a point – but Sunderland stayed strong.