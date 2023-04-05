Romelu Lukaku urges Serie A to take action ‘for real this time’ on racial abuse

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku has called on Serie A to “take actions for real this time” after he was racially abused during Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at Juventus.

Lukaku has spoken out against racism on numerous occasions in the past, stating in September 2019 – shortly after beginning his first stint at Inter, having joined from Manchester United – that the situation was getting worse, not better, after being targeted by Cagliari fans.

The Belgium forward was subjected to abuse from the stands on Tuesday evening after being shown a second yellow card for his celebrations in front of the home fans, having converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn Inter a 1-1 draw.

“History repeats… Been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again..” he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, reflecting on the 2019 alleged monkey chants by Cagliari fans which went unpunished.

“I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone.”

A chaotic end ensued at the Allianz Stadium as scuffles broke out between both sets of players, resulting in Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado being sent off after the final whistle.

A statement from the Turin club on Wednesday read: “Juventus Football Club, as always, are collaborating with the police to identify those responsible for the racist gestures and chants which took place last night.”

Inter also reiterated their stance against racism and expressed their support for Lukaku.

“We want to firmly reiterate that we stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination,” a statement read.

“Football and sport must not only be a place for emotion but also for clear and shared values, and what we saw last night in the final minutes of the Juventus vs Inter Coppa Italia semi-final in Turin has no place in our sport.

“This is why we reiterate our support, affection and solidarity to Romelu Lukaku, just as the world of football is doing from all over since the incident.

“Stay strong Rom, we stand with you!”