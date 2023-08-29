Romelu Lukaku: what next for Belgium's troubled superstar?

In the ever-tempestuous world of football, not every player sustains consistent performances and successful relationships with their clubs, giving observers a wealth of opportunities to judge.

Step forward Romelu Lukaku, the widely hailed Belgian footballer, who, yet again, finds himself at the centre of such a discourse.

Lukaku's phenomenal talent is unquestionable. Born in Antwerp, Belgium, the 30-year-old has made a name for himself in the global football landscape. He has graced the Premier League with spells at Chelsea, Everton, and Manchester United. Following that, he moved to the Italian Serie A, where he signed for Inter Milan and played a significant role in their quest for the Scudetto in the 2020/21 season.

Throughout his career, Lukaku has cumulative transfer fees of £285m, impressively scoring over 250 goals and has been a crucial part of the Belgian national team, the Red Devils. His physical presence, impressive strength, and commendable finishing have made him a nightmare for defenders across the footballing globe.

Yet, despite these accomplishing statistics, Lukaku has been declared a problem player by many critics and fans alike, but why?

The answer lies partially in Lukaku's inconsistency. While his goal-scoring record may appear impressive at first glance, scrutiny reveals fluctuations in his form. While at Manchester United, he seemed unable to sustain his performance levels, leading to a disappointing two-year spell before his departure to Inter Milan.

Lukaku has also faced criticism for his control of the ball and first touch, often classified as subpar in comparison to the other top strikers in the game. It became a recurrent issue and was pointed out repeatedly by pundits and supporters.

The other prominent concern is Lukaku's relationship with management and the football clubs. His exit from Manchester United was marked by tensions with those in charge, firstly under Jose Mourinho and then, following his sacking, found little improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He sparked controversy again during his current tenure with Inter Milan, expressing dissatisfaction publicly with the selling off of players.

So, what does the future hold for the Belgian?

It is said that one man's problem child could be another man's prodigy. While there have been rumours milling around the transfer market hinting at a potential return to the Premier League, possibly even Chelsea, it now seems likely he will be reunited with his old boss Mourinho at Roma who are said to be closing in on a deal.