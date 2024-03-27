Romeo Lavia to miss rest of season after suffering injury ‘setback’
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.
The 20-year-old suffered the injury when making his Blues debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in December.
Chelsea said in a statement on their website: “Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery.
“Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.”
Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton last summer for an initial £53million, has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge.
He missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox