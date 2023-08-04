Romeo Lavia's message to Southampton as Liverpool prepare third offer

Romeo Lavia has expressed a desire to join Liverpool, according to reports. Jurgen Klopp's team are seeking a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Despite having two bids rejected by Southampton, who are rumoured to want £50 million for Lavia, Liverpool are said to be ready to meet these requests with a £40 million offer plus add-ons. Lavia, previously from Manchester City, was a standout player for Southampton last season. Other top clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, have also shown interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool are in ongoing discussions to sign 19-year-old Roméo Lavia from Southampton. Despite the Saints' public £50 million demand, transfer reporter Dean Jones suggests they may accept less. Liverpool have made multiple offers, aiming to fill their vacant No.6 role. Southampton have rejected the bids so far, but Reds fans hope a deal could be agreed soon. Southampton manager Russell Martin anticipates Lavia playing in their match against Sheffield Wednesday, though Lavia seems keen on a new challenge.

Ex-Everton forward, Richarlison, has sparked speculation of a potential return after a less impressive stint at his London club. Since his £60m move, he only scored once in 27 appearances. The Brazilian's recent TikTok post featuring a throwback clip with a sentimental score has intrigued fans, who express love and a desire for his return in the comments. Despite his first season difficulties, new manager Ange Postecoglou sees potential in Richarlison as a possible replacement for Harry Kane if he departs for Bayern Munich.

Despite recent defeats, Manchester United are optimistic about the upcoming Premier League season. The club are nearing a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, adding a seasoned defender to their squad. Everton, however, have refused to negotiate a deal for young defender Jarrad Branthwaite with Manchester United's Erik ten Hag. Branthwaite's performance on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season caught ten Hag's attention but Everton are unwilling to part with the rising starlet.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Nice player Khephren Thuram, who is set to play at St James’ Park in the Sela Cup. Despite interest from Newcastle and Liverpool, Thuram is expected to stay at Nice due to Newcastle's acquisition of Sandro Tonali and Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia. With two years left on his Nice contract, Thuram scored twice in 48 outings last season. Newcastle have already spent £90m on Tonali and Harvey Barnes this summer and are in talks with Southampton about Tino Livramento. Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is also on Newcastle's radar.

West Bromwich Albion are set to kick off the new Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday, facing Blackburn Rovers after a shaky preseason. Carlos Corberan, Albion’s head coach, must make crucial decisions regarding the centre-back partnership and choice of striker, especially following the recent signing of Josh Maja. Despite their recent three-match losing streak against Blackburn, Albion are keen to claim a victory at Ewood Park, a vital fixture for the 2023/24 playoff spots. Read on to learn about the starting lineup Albion may select to change their fortune.

Former Sheffield United and Everton midfielder, Li Tie, who later served as head coach of China's national team, has been formally charged with multiple counts of alleged bribery. Following an investigation, the charges were filed as part of an ongoing crackdown on corruption within Chinese football. Reports suggest that Li Tie has been cooperating with the inquiry since his arrest last year. Li earned fame as a player in the 2002 World Cup and had a stint with United's sister club, Chengdu Blades, before returning to China.

Sassuolo have agreed a transfer fee for left-back Rogerio with VfL Wolfsburg, ending Newcastle United's long-standing interest in the Brazilian. United had been linked with Rogerio since 2020, but opted to sign Jamal Lewis instead. Constant speculation around Rogerio will soon conclude as he finalises his move to Wolfsburg. The deal remains subject to personal terms and a medical. Meanwhile, United remain in discussions with Southampton regarding full-back Tino Livramento, viewed as a potential successor to Kieran Trippier.

Southampton have reportedly increased their asking price for midfielder Romeo Lavia due to heightened interest from other clubs. Liverpool, who are trying to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, have had two bids rejected, the latest being £41 million. Despite Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, Lavia's impressive performance has led to a valuation of £50 million. With Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United also showing interest, Southampton now expect to receive over £60 million for the 19-year-old Belgium international.

Rangers are recruiting fresh faces ahead of their domestic season's start, driven by Manager Michael Beale's desire to have a promising start following a trophy-less previous season. The unveiling of the team's high-profile fans, including professional golfers, ex-wrestlers, musicians, actors, footballers, TV presenters, and former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United players, will coincide with the league's commencement at Ibrox next weekend. Rangers' supporters are eager to see what the club has in store.