03 September 2024

Ronald Koeman: ‘Book basically closed’ on Steven Bergwijn’s Netherlands career

By NewsChain Sport
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says Steven Bergwijn’s international career is over after his move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Tottenham winger Bergwijn on Monday completed a transfer from Ajax to Al Ittihad – a switch Koeman claims is based on money.

“The book is basically closed,” Koeman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think that when you’re 26, the ambition should be sporting and not financial. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad either. And I think they pay pretty well there too.

“Anyway, everyone has a different view and it’s their choice. I personally wouldn’t have made it.”

Asked if Bergwijn had spoken to him before signing, Koeman said: “No. I think he would have known what I would have said.”

He could have stayed at Ajax. I think they pay pretty well there too

Georginio Wijnaldum, 33, was in the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 despite playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

But Koeman added: “He had problems at Paris St Germain and this was the only opportunity for him to play. In addition, there is a difference in age.”

Bergwijn, who has 35 international caps, was left out of the Netherlands squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.

