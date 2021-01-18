Ronan Curtis back available for Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis will be available for Portsmouth after missing three matches with coronavirus
Ronan Curtis will be available for Portsmouth after missing three matches with coronavirus (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Mon 18 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ronan Curtis will be back available for Portsmouth in their Sky Bet League One clash against AFC Wimbledon.

Winger Curtis has missed Pompey’s last three matches after contracting coronavirus, but has since returned to training.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass (calf) and defender Paul Downing (hamstring) are likely to be absent.

But Harvey White could make his debut following his arrival from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

Terell Thomas will be assessed following a bout of illness ahead of AFC Wimbledon’s trip to the south coast.

Defender Luke O’Neill is pushing for a place in the starting XI after coming off the bench in the defeat at Sunderland following a recent ankle problem.

Paul Osew (knock) is closing in on a return.

But Ben Heneghan is still a way off after he was substituted in the Boxing Day loss at Oxford.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Portsmouth

Preview

PA