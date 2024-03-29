29 March 2024

Ronan Curtis sent off after scoring equaliser as Harrogate hold AFC Wimbledon

29 March 2024

Ronan Curtis scored and was sent off as AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Harrogate at Plough Lane.

The result did little to help either team’s Sky Bet League Two play-off charge.

Matty Daly’s cool opener was cancelled out by Curtis, who was sent off for a reckless challenge only three minutes later.

The Dons lie one point outside the play-offs, while their visitors are left with a five-point deficit to make up.

Within eight minutes the Sulphurites had the lead, George Thomson teeing up Daly after nice work down the left by Jeremy Sivi.

A toothless first period was quickly improved upon by Wimbledon, Curtis and James Ball both missing the target from close-range headers early in the second half.

Soon after another lofted ball into the box got them level, Harrogate failing to deal with a Jake Reeves free-kick and Curtis happily firing the loose ball home before being sent off for a late tackle on Levi Sutton just after the hour-mark.

Harrogate failed to capitalise on the man advantage with the Dons looking most threatening from set-pieces, though neither side was able to grab a winner.

