Ronan Curtis snatches last-gasp victory for AFC Wimbledon against MK Dons

Ronan Curtis scored a sensational stoppage-time winner as AFC Wimbledon dented MK Dons’ automatic promotion hopes with a 1-0 victory against their bitter rivals at Plough Lane.

Referee Charles Breakspear showed Michael Kelly a yellow card in the fifth minute, but Wimbledon fans wanted a straight red after the goalkeeper appeared to foul Omar Bugiel on the edge of the penalty area.

James Tilley’s driven effort was pushed behind for a corner and the resulting set-piece caused chaos in the visitors’ box before being cleared away to safety.

A passionate home crowd was nearly silenced after half-time when the ball was turned goalwards following a melee in the box. However, John-Joe O’Toole made a vital block to keep the game goalless.

Dan Kemp forced a solid stop from Alex Bass as both sides looked to take the lead, and either side could have won it in the closing stages.

Jack Currie’s delightful looping header hit the woodwork before Stephen Wearne missed an open goal.

However, Curtis had the final say, slotting the ball past Kelly with seconds remaining.

