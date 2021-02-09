Ronan Curtis takes his tally to 10 for the season as Portsmouth beat Swindon

Portsmouth celebrate Ronan Curtis' opener
Portsmouth celebrate Ronan Curtis' opener (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:02pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ronan Curtis scored his 10th goal of the season in all competitions as Portsmouth ended a run of three home games without a win by beating struggling Swindon 2-0 at Fratton Park.

Republic of Ireland international Curtis put Kenny Jackett’s men in front in the eighth minute before Ellis Harrison converted a second-half penalty.

Curtis, who was also on target in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth, calmly applied the finishing touch to Charlie Daniels’ left-wing free-kick early on.

Andy Cannon also tested the reactions of Swindon goalkeeper Mark Travers with a dipping 20-yard volley as Pompey dominated the first half.

Harrison came off the bench to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Ryan Williams had been fouled by Dominic Thompson.

Toothless Swindon did not manage a single shot on target in the 90 minutes.

Christopher Missilou’s speculative long-range effort early in the second half was as close as the visitors came to getting on the scoresheet.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Portsmouth

PA