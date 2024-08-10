Ronan Hale rescues point for Don Cowie’s Ross County against Dundee United

Ronan Hale scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Ross County drew 1-1 with Dundee United in Dingwall.

Summer signings Will Ferry and David Babunski linked up for United’s opening goal, with the latter finding the net, only for Hale to strike in the fifth minute of added time.

From the opening seconds Jim Goodwin’s side set about trying to hassle their opponents in possession, with Miller Thomson charging down Will Nightingale’s attempted long ball forward from kick-off.

It fell into the path of Jort van der Sande, who took the ball forward and went wide of Ross Laidlaw before squaring it for Thomson, who skied his effort over the bar from just a couple of yards.

Perhaps shaken by that moment, it took the Staggies some time to settle into the game, but as the half wore on they began to create more and more chances.

Hale first tried to catch visiting goalkeeper Jack Walton by surprise by taking aim from 40 yards, although his effort went over the bar.

Hale earned a penalty for his side though, nipping in front of Walton when the shot-stopper fumbled Scott Allardice’s attempt from the edge of the box and being taken down.

Eamonn Brophy stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Walton was able to redeem himself by saving a tame shot.

Although County seemed to have the upper hand towards the end of the first half, it was the visitors who took the lead shortly after the restart.

The hosts could only half-clear a set-piece, and Ferry took full advantage by bringing the ball into County’s penalty area before teeing up Babunski to slot past Laidlaw and into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by taking the lead, United kept the pressure on, albeit without troubling Laidlaw too often in what was an all-action match.

Staggies manager Don Cowie did make attacking substitutions to try and turn the game in their favour as the clock ticked down, but it took until the death to find an equaliser.

Alex Samuel found a yard of space inside the United box and used it to pick out Hale in acres of space and the striker fired into the net.