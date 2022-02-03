03 February 2022

Ronnie Edwards eyeing Peterborough return ahead of FA Cup clash with QPR

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2022

Peterborough have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash against QPR.

Ronnie Edwards will be available for selection after completing concussion protocols.

Mark Beevers is also in contention for Saturday’s fixture following a calf problem.

However, Jack Taylor (hamstring), Dan Butler (ankle), Harrison Burrows (foot) and Callum Morton (cup-tied) will not feature.

QPR will continue to be without Seny Dieng and Andre Gray for their trip to London Road.

Senegal goalkeeper Dieng is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while forward Gray is on international duty with Jamaica.

Veteran Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall is again set to deputise for Dieng off the back of two consecutive clean sheets.

Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Sam McCallum (knee) remain sidelined.

