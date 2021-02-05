Rory McKenzie determined to keep Kilmarnock up this season

Rory McKenzie admits he is looking for no more than Scottish Premiership survival at Kilmarnock this season.

The Rugby Park club are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Alex Dyer, who left after last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to St Johnstone continued their poor run of form.

James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, assistant manager Andy Millen and captain Gary Dicker were in charge for the 4-0 home defeat to Celtic on Tuesday night, which was a fourth straight defeat.

While the Killie board have formally begun the search for a new boss, the Ayrshire club are in 10th place, five points ahead of bottom side Hamilton having played a game more.

Ahead of the trip to St Mirren on Saturday, McKenzie, who came through the youth system at Rugby Park, revealed his worry about ensuring the club’s top-flight status.

The 27-year-old attacker said: “I think that’s all we need to look at.

“I have no interest the top six right now, the only interest I’ve got and I believe everyone else should have is staying in the league.

“If we can win a few games we can then start thinking of what’s above us but right now it’s a case of let’s just try and finish the season strong and keep this club in the league.

“I’ve been in this position before a few years ago before Steve Clarke came in, this was a common occurrence.

“We would be towards the lower end of the league so this is definitely an issue but it’s an issue that we have proved before that we can solve.

“It is not easy to lose a game like that against St Johnstone and then lose your manager so we were low.

“But football moves quickly and we have two massive games against St Mirren and Motherwell.

“I have a fighting spirit and I hope everyone else has. We are over the initial low and we’re just looking forward.”