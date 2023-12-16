Ross County boss Derek Adams slams ‘shocking’ standard of Scottish football

Ross County manager Derek Adams launched a scathing attack on the standard of Scottish football after seeing his side lose 1-0 to Dundee.

Joe Shaughnessy found the net with the last touch of the game to win it for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time in Dingwall after both sides missed a number of chances.

Adams, who saw his side lose at home for the first time since returning to the Staggies from Morecambe last month, bemoaned the quality of the product on show, saying it was far worse than the English fourth tier he had just left.

“The standard since I’ve come back to this country is shocking,” Adams said. “Today, if I’m a paying customer, I don’t come to watch this football match.

“The standard has got to be a lot better. The way we pass the ball, create chances – it has to be better – and that’s for both sides.

“Today I’ve seen some good play but over the afternoon I’m standing on the touchline thinking ‘what a job you have got on here’.

“I’ve left a club that is 100 times better and we had the lowest budget in League Two. I just see some of the things that happened and think ‘seriously?’

“It is so disappointing. I’m so annoyed, just at the way the (Scottish) game is.

“Even the opposition. You want someone to show up and produce some entertainment. I’m not seeing anything.

“I don’t see any entertainment. If this is the best we’ve got in the country, what are we going to do?”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty, meanwhile, felt his side were worthy winners despite leaving it so late to grab the winning goal.

“It was a fantastic result and I think a deserved one,” Docherty said.

“There was only one team in the second half and I think conditions played a huge part in the game.

“We would have taken the clean sheet but in the second half we had to really force the impetus.

“We have conceded a few late goals this season but I told the boys we could recover that and we did that today.

“It’s testament to the boys’ work ethic, mentality, the way they fight for each other, so I couldn’t be more pleased for them – and the fans, who were outstanding.

“There’s nothing better as a manager than seeing your players celebrating with your supporters.”