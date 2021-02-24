Ross County defender Callum Morris to have scan on hamstring injury

Ross County defender Callum Morris is to get a scan on a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Staggies stopper had to come off after pulling up just before the interval in the 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Celtic in Dingwall on Sunday night which took them off the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the game against St Mirren on Saturday, County manager John Hughes said: “We will get big Callum Morris scanned. It was the hamstring he came off with against Celtic.

“It has died down over the last few days but we will get it scanned.

“It is low down, just at the back of his knee which hopefully is a good thing and hopefully he will not be out for too long.

“But once again, if somebody goes out someone comes in and gets that opportunity and Keith Watson came in, a guy that any manager would want at his football club.

“He found himself maybe a little bit unfairly left out the team but never moaned, got his head down, gives it everything at training, encourages his team-mates, is in great shape and then he comes on for Callum and plays his part.

“That sort of attitude and professionalism is going to give us the chance to stay in the Scottish Premiership.”