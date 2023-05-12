Ross County fully focused on crucial trip to Dundee United – Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay will put Ross County’s crucial trip to Dundee United on Saturday in the context of a four-game relegation finale to the cinch Premiership campaign.

The Staggies much-needed 2-0 home win over Livingston last week tightened things at the bottom of the table.

County are still in the basement but only one point behind Kilmarnock and Dundee United, who lost 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their last outing, while Killie went down 2-0 at Motherwell.

With games against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock to follow the trip to Tayside, boss Mackay looked at the bigger picture.

He said: “You look at the league table and everything is closed up, which is important.

“We managed to win and the two teams above us didn’t so it brings us that little bit closer to each other which is something that gives confidence to the group.

“We have to make sure we keep focused on the game which is right on front of our face and make sure we approach every game in the same manner we did at the weekend.

“Obviously, everyone knows what’s to play for in the four games coming.

“We have to be balanced as far as that is concerned and just make sure we go down there and give our best version of ourselves on the day.

“I don’t think you can (distinguish between games against closest rivals and other two), if you do that then fail in the games against the other two, then all of a sudden you could be in a worse position.

“So I think you just go straight into the game against the team you are playing and try to do your best and see where it falls at the end of the day, just like Saturday. No doubts it will be a tough game.”