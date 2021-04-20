Ross County relishing pressure of relegation fight – Harry Paton

Harry Paton has backed Ross County to thrive under increasing end-of-season pressure.

With four post-split Premiership fixtures remaining, John Hughes’ side are in 10th place, three points ahead of bottom side Hamilton and one point ahead of Kilmarnock.

And, ahead of the visit of St Mirren on Wednesday night, Paton says he relishes the occasions when the stakes are high.

The 22-year-old Canadian midfielder, who signed from Hearts in 2018, said: “Personally, I think I play a lot better when there is that kind of pressure on, where it is a cup final every week.

“You have to have a bit of desire and show that it’s all on the line.

“Some of the boys in the team are like that as well, where they do kind of excel in those pressure moments.

“We just have to keep doing do that. We know we have a really strong team and we just have to perform.

“St Mirren are a good football team and they have a lot threats going forward.

“But I think we are a good match, we can definitely play as well.”

Paton made an impact coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock in County’s last outing and hopes he impressed boss John Hughes enough to merit a start against the Buddies.

He said: “Whether the gaffer calls me to start or I come on from the bench, I am going to give it 100 per cent.

“He knows what I can bring to the team and I hope he’s seen that from coming on against Kilmarnock and creating those chances.

“I would rather start every game, but if the gaffer has a game plan and I start on the bench, it is obviously his decision and I will give it my all when I get called up and do what I can when I get on for however long I get.

“I have been really happy with the season, I have made a lot of appearances, getting some good performances and gaining experience in the league.

“But there’s still more to come. I definitely need to work on the final product with the assists and goals, but it will come for sure.”