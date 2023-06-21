Ross County sign midfielder Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle on two-year deal
Ross County have signed midfielder Kyle Turner on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old has moved from Partick Thistle after being part of the Jags side that lost to County in the cinch Premiership play-off final.
County manager Malky Mackay said: “Kyle is an exciting young player who was named in the Championship Team of the Year last season.
“I am delighted to bring him to Dingwall and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox