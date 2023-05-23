Ross County still in control of own destiny in relegation battle – Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay reminded his players they were still in control of their own destiny despite a late, late blow at Motherwell.

County will be safe from relegation if they win their last two cinch Premiership games, at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday and away to basement rivals Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Mackay was frustrated by VAR decisions after his side saw a penalty award rescinded and then got a handball decision against them following an intervention from Clydesdale House that allowed Kevin Van Veen to net deep into stoppage-time at Fir Park.

County were edging out of the danger zone at the time but now go into the final two games a point behind Killie.

Mackay said: “It’s still in our hands. I said to the players at Motherwell how proud I was of them.

“We could have made better decisions on the ball but there was no quarter given or asked – it was a terrific game of football considering the scoreline right up to the 102nd minute.

“Decisions have happened and my players kept their cool.

“We’ve now got to dust ourselves down because we’ve got St Johnstone in Dingwall which is one that we look forward to.

“The boys are together. They’ve been great. Other than the anomaly of the Hearts game, they’ve been great over the last six weeks.

“Anyone who has seen us – the Celtic game, the win at St Johnstone, the Aberdeen game and how close that was, then beating Livingston and Dundee United and a close game at Motherwell – we have a group that is really at it considering where we are in the league.

“You just hope that a bit of the fortune turns for us. But you can’t rely on luck – you have to go and make your own.”