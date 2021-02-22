Ross County striker Jordan White stresses importance of building on Celtic scalp

Ross County goal hero Jordan White set his sights on following up their latest success against Celtic rather than wallowing in the glory.

The striker headed home the only goal as County got off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, leapfrogging Hamilton and Kilmarnock in the process.

County followed their previous victory over Celtic, in the Betfred Cup in November, with six consecutive defeats and they remain just two points above the drop zone.

The precarious nature of their position was also summed up by the fact that County saw Hamilton pick up five points in between their previous match and Sunday’s visit of Celtic.

Four of the Dingwall side’s last five wins have come against Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian and White is well aware they need to back them up with victories over the teams closer to County in the table.

“The gaffer has told us every game is going to be a cup final and that set the benchmark for the last nine games,” he said.

“We have got the victory but we have got to back that up now. It’s no good beating Celtic and then not doing it anywhere else. We still have a long way to go.

“Hamilton were four points behind us and then went on a good run and we found ourselves bottom of the league and it’s not somewhere you want to be. So to get straight back off is pleasing. We have a game in hand as well on Kilmarnock.”

White’s second goal in three games continued his impressive start to life back in the Highlands.

The former Inverness striker came off the bench to score the equaliser and set up the winner at Hamilton on his debut.

But he is also personally keeping his feet on the ground after ending a frustrating and barren spell at Motherwell, where he had two goals disallowed and picked up a head knock in his opening few games.

“We’ve got Oli (Shaw), we’ve got Billy (McKay), we’ve got good strikers here,” he said. “We are going to need everybody until the end of the season. It’s going to be a collective effort.

“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet but we we are going to need everybody.”