Partick Thistle left it late (Jeff Holmes/PA)
07 January 2023

Ross Docherty nets late winner as Partick Thistle beat Morton to go fourth

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2023

Ross Docherty scored a late winner as Partick Thistle beat Morton 2-1 to move up to fourth in the cinch Championship at their visitors’ expense.

After a goalless first half in which Thistle’s Aidan Fitzpatrick had hit the bar with a cross, the home side opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Following a handball in the Morton box, Steven Lawless made no mistake from 12 yards.

The visitors drew level just six minutes later as Jack Baird fired in from close range.

But Thistle won it in the 89th minute as Docherty turned home Kyle Turner’s corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry once believed Diana faked her own death

news

Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

tennis

Harry's bombshell claims about sister-in-law Kate Middleton

news