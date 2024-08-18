Ross Graham strike sends Dundee United into Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals

Dundee United edged into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over St Mirren at Tannadice.

A first-half goal from defender Ross Graham was all that separated the sides although the woodwork twice came to the Buddies’ rescue.

The visitors had the first opportunity of the game in the second minute with Alex Iacovitti hitting a shot that home goalkeeper Jack Walton tipped wide.

United then came close to opening the scoring with their first real attack when the ball broke to Craig Sibbald 25 yards out and he struck a thunderous drive that cannoned off St Mirren keeper Ellery Balcombe’s crossbar.

Walton was called into action again when he had to acrobatically tip over a Mikael Mandron header from a Fraser Taylor cross.

There was a bizarre incident in the 25th minute when a Graham long throw from the left was allowed to bounce inside the St Mirren box and then hit the crossbar before being cleared for a corner.

Clear-cut opportunities were at a premium but Taylor produced a pinpoint free-kick from the left with Alex Gogic just inches away from connecting for what would have been a tap in.

Instead it was the Terrors who broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Will Ferry hit a corner from the right to the near post with Graham connecting to send a glancing header into the back of the net.

United came close to doubling their advantage shortly after when a well-worked move ended with Ferry teeing up Luca Stephenson but the defender’s shot was saved by Balcombe.

The Buddies were presented with an early chance at the start of the second half when they were awarded a free-kick 20 yards out but Oisin Smyth was well off target with the ball flying over the bar.

The away fans were screaming for a penalty when Olutoyosi Olusanya tumbled inside the United box but referee John Beaton flashed a yellow card at the St Mirren player for diving.

However, United were denied by the woodwork again in the 73rd minute when Kristijan Trapanovski threaded a superb pass into the feet of sub Louis Moult with the striker smashing an unstoppable shot off the underside of the bar with the ball being cleared.

St Mirren had a chance deep in stoppage time but Jaden Brown’s shot was deflected wide.