Ross McCrorie confident Aberdeen at their best can sink Celtic

Ross McCrorie believes Aberdeen are perfectly capable of winning at Celtic Park on Sunday if they are at their best.

The Dons are currently eighth in the cinch Premiership and have lost their last two matches.

However, defender McCrorie is adamant his side are equipped to pull off a result against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side.

He said: “When you look at our team on paper, we’ve got a quality side so we go into every game with confidence.

“We believe in our own ability and, if we can execute our game plan, hopefully that will result in us coming out with three points.

“We’re respectful of our opponents because Celtic are a really good team but we’ll go there with full confidence.

“Against a team like Celtic, it’s always going to take a really good performance. That’s what we strive for in every game we play. If we can play to the best of our abilities, I’m sure we can get a good outcome.”

Aberdeen drew 2-2 with Rangers on their last visit to Glasgow after racing into a two-goal lead, and McCrorie insists there is no chance of Aberdeen being intimidated by another large home support at Celtic Park.

He said: “I don’t think it makes it any tougher because the fans are not playing the game. They’re in the background so as long as we go there in our own zone, it won’t make any difference.”

Aberdeen have been plagued by patchy form throughout the season but McCrorie believes there is still plenty time for them to discover the type of consistency required to get them back up to the top end of the league.

He said: “It’s a long season. There’s always going to be ups and downs. Every team is going to have them. It’s just about how we come out the other end of them.

“There’s still plenty games left so hopefully we can accumulate as many points as we can and then everybody can draw their opinions at the end of the season from where we’re placed.

“It’s important to finish this year strongly but we’re not even at the half-way point yet. There’s still plenty games to play and the table is tight. Everybody is capable of beating each other within the league. It’s really competitive this season.

“We’re not looking to games in the future. Our main focus is this game against Celtic.”