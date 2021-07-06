Ross Millen makes Scunthorpe switch
Scunthorpe have signed Scottish defender Ross Millen on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old has moved to the Sky Bet League Two club following his departure from Kilmarnock, having spent his entire career up to this point in Scotland.
He started at Dunfermline before moving onto Livingston, Clyde and Queen’s Park before joining Killie.
He made 24 appearances for the Ayrshire club last season, which ended in their relegation to the Championship.
“I’m delighted to get it over the line,” Millen told iFollow Iron.
“Everybody at the club has been really good with me. I just wanted to get it over and done with, and get going and playing again. I’m excited.
“I’ve always wanted to play in England at some point in my career and just want to kick on now, do well and give my all for Scunthorpe.”