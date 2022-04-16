Rotherham beat Ipswich to boost promotion hopes after three successive defeats

Top scorer Michael Smith struck with 12 minutes remaining as the Millers, whose losing run had seen them replaced in the top two by Wigan and MK Dons, claimed a valuable victory.Rotherham had not managed to find the back of the net since beating Lincoln a month ago but they pushed for an early opener and Wes Harding was denied from close range.Ipswich, looking to boost their own fading play-off push after a run of one win in their previous four games, missed a glaring chance to take the lead when Wes Burns crossed perfectly for an unmarked James Norwood who sliced wide.The home side came out much refreshed from the break and nearly went ahead when Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s ball was almost touched in by Jamie Lindsay.Ipswich responded and defender Luke Woolfenden led a counter-attack himself and almost carved out the opener when his cross fell to Burns whose effort was tipped over by Viktor Johansson.Smith was then denied by Christian Walton after rising highest from Dan Barlaser’s corner as both sides continue to push for the breakthrough.And it eventually arrived in the 78th minute when a long ball eventually fell kindly to Smith who curled in his 19th league goal of the campaign to seal the the three points.